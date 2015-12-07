Morning Star :: Corbyn allies are all targets

There is a lot of controversy surrounding Jeremy Corbyn. This emanates even from his own Labour party, of which he is leader. However, as our own local Conservative MP, Caroline Ansell, is in favour of bombing Syria, just because we have bombed Iraq, I am inclined to support the view of Jeremy Corbyn's view, which is a pacifist stance on this issue. How can we improve the security of the UK by indiscriminate bombing of the Middle East?!